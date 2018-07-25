

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Miner Antofagasta Plc. (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that its Group copper production for the first six months of the year was 317,000 tonnes, 8.5% lower than in the same period last year as a result of lower grades being mined during the period.



Gold production for the first six months decreased by 35.8% to 72,000 ounces due to lower grades at Centinela.



Molybdenum production for the year to date was 31.1% higher than in the same period last year, principally due to higher grades and recoveries.



The company maintained its Copper production guidance for the full year at 705-740,000 tonnes and the net cash cost guidance for the year is also unchanged at $1.35/lb.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX