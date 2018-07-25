

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) reported profit before tax of 265 million pounds for the six months to 30 June 2018 compared to 259 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 5.3 pence compared to 5.1 pence. Adjusted EBITA was down 7% at 375 million pounds. Adjusted EPS was 7.1 pence compared to 7.6 pence.



First-half revenue increased to 1.59 billion pounds from 1.47 billion pounds, previous year. Non-advertising revenues was up 14% at 958 million pounds. Total ITV Studios revenue was up 16% at 803 million pounds.



ITV plc said, for the period of investment in 2018 and 2019, the Board intends to pay at least an 8 pence dividend per year. The Board expects that over the medium term the dividend will grow broadly in line with earnings. Consistent with this, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 2.6 pence which is up 3% on 2017.



Carolyn McCall, ITV Chief Executive, said: 'We have delivered a strong operating performance with fantastic viewing figures both on-screen and online. Total advertising revenue was up by 2% with 48% growth in online revenues. ITV Family share of viewing was up 9% in the period with outstanding contributions from Love Island and the World Cup.'



Looking ahead, ITV plc said its guidance for the full year remains unchanged.



