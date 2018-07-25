

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British brewer and pub operator Marston's Plc. (MARS.L) said that trading in the second half year to date has been good overall, helped by recent good weather and the World Cup. As in previous years, wet-led pubs, leased estate and brewing business benefited significantly from the World Cup and, despite the negative impact on food-led pubs the tournament was positive for the Group.



In its Trading Update for the 42 weeks to 21 July 2018, the company said that the improvement, after a first half-year affected by poor weather, means that it has achieved encouraging sales growth in both pub and beer businesses in the 42 week period to date, and it expects to deliver underlying earnings in line with expectations for the full year.



Total managed and franchised pub sales were up 5.2% in the 42 week period, including like-for-like sales growth of 0.3% and the contribution from pub expansion programme.



In the most recent 16 weeks, like-for-like sales were up 0.9%, helped by good weather and the football, but with some offset from poor weather in April. Post April, overall like-for-like sales growth over the last 12 weeks has been 2.0% with the Destination and Premium performance continuing to improve as well as weather benefiting Taverns.



In Destination and Premium, like-for-like sales for the 42 week period were 1.5% behind last year, an improvement on the first half-year, with like-for-like sales down 1.2% in the last 16 weeks despite the negative impact from the World Cup.



In Taverns, managed and franchised like-for-like sales for the 42 week period were 3.8% ahead of last year, including growth of 5.0% in the last 16 weeks.



The company said it remains on track to meet its openings growth targets for 15 pub restaurants and bars, and six lodges, in the current financial year.



