

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L), a provider of investment and wealth management services, reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax increased 64.3% to 43.7 million pounds from 26.6 million pounds a year ago. Basic earnings per share increased 64.2% to 68.3 pence from 41.6 pence last year.



Underlying profit before tax was 48.3 million pounds, compared to 43.3 million pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 76.1 pence, compared to 68.4 pence a year ago.



Operating income increased to 153.19 million pounds from last year's 147.90 million pounds.



Net interest income was 6.90 million pounds, higher than last year's 5.60 million pounds. Net fee and commission income also increased.



Total funds under management as of June 30, 2018 were 39.9 billion pounds, up 9% from 36.6 billion pounds last year. Total net organic growth in the business was 3.3%.



Further, the board recommended a 24.0 pence per share interim dividend for 2018, higher than last year's 22 pence.



Philip Howell, Chief Executive, said, 'The first half of 2018 has been a busy one for Rathbones as we progressed a full project agenda and announced the acquisition of Speirs & Jeffrey whilst maintaining our focus on day-to-day operations. We remain confident in the outlook for the business.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX