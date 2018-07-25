Der betreuende Spezialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) hat das folgende indikative Quote veroeffentlicht:
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer creditshelf AG
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Kuerzel/mnemonic: CSQ
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (75,00/90,00)
The specialist Wolfgang Steubing AG (WSTFR) issued the following indicative quote:
Emittent/Issuer creditshelf AG
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Kuerzel/mnemonic: CSQ
Indikatives Quote/indicative Quote: (75,00/90,00)