

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc (IPF.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax increased to 56.5 million pounds from last year's 43.0 million pounds. Profit for the year-ago period was 49.3 million pounds on an IFRS 9 basis.



Earnings per share for the period were 16.7 pence, higher than the reported earnings of 13.6 pence and earnings on an IFRS 9 basis of 15.5 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the period grew to 418.9 million pounds from the reported 400.8 million pounds and restated revenues of 409.3 million pounds on an IFRS 9 basis last year. Revenues grew 2.5 percent at constant currency rates.



The number of customers for the period dropped 6.2 percent year-over-year at constant currency to 2.25 million.



Further, the company said its Board declared an unchanged interim dividend of 4.6 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 5 October 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 6 September.



Looking ahead, International Personal Finance affirmed its full-year profit outlook. The company said it expects to exceed the 2018 profit before tax consensus of 99.4 million pounds by approximately 10 percent as a result of stronger than expected post-field collections in its European home credit businesses.



