

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Spanish utility Iberdrola (IBDSF.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half net profit dropped 7.1 percent to 1.41 billion euros from 1.52 billion euros last year.



Profit before tax edged down 1 percent to 1.98 billion euros from 2 billion euros a year ago.



EBIT, however, climbed 17.4 percent to 2.53 billion euros, and EBITDA grew 17.1 percent to 4.44 billion euros.



Revenues for the first half climbed 17.5 percent to 17.59 billion euros from last year's 14.97 billion euros.



Total group net production increased 6.5 percent to 75,559 Gwh.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX