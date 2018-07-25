Angle PLC: ANGLE plc - Preliminary Results for Year Ended 30 April 2018

- STRENGTHENING A LEADING POSITION IN THE LIQUID BIOPSY MARKET

- OVARIAN CANCER CLINICAL STUDIES SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED AND FDA CLINICAL STUDY IN PROGRESS

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2018 / ANGLE plc ("ANGLE" or "the Company")(AIM: AGL; OTCQX: ANPCY), a world leading liquid biopsy company, today announces unaudited results for the year ended 30 April 2018.

Operational Highlights

FDA clinical study of 400 subjects set up and in progress with four leading US cancer centres, targeted for completion this year

Successful US and European ovarian cancer studies in 400 patients. Blood test delivered 95.1% accuracy in discriminating between benign and malignant pelvic masses significantly out-performing standard of care

Acquisition of the assets of Axela Inc. for £3.6 million. The principal asset, the Ziplex® platform allows multiplex gene expression analysis of cancer cells. This complements the ParsortixTM system and, in time, will be offered to customers as a full 'sample to answer' solution

Collaborative agreements signed with three leading, global healthcare companies QIAGEN, Philips and Abbott

Research equipment installed base increased to 200 Parsortix systems (2017: 145)

Total of 10 peer-reviewed publications (30 April 2017: 4) and 21 publicly available posters (30 April 2017: 13)

Financial Highlights

Loss for the year £7.5 million (2017: loss £6.4 million) reflecting planned investment

Revenue and grant income £0.7 million (2017: £0.5 million)

£15.0 million fundraising during the year (£14.4 million net of expenses)

Cash balance at 30 April 2018 of £7.6 million (30 April 2017: £5.5 million)

Post year end fundraising of £12.7 million (£12.0 million net of expenses)

Garth Selvey, Non-Executive Chairman of ANGLE plc, commented:

"With two successful ovarian cancer studies, the initiation of our FDA clinical studies and three global healthcare companies secured as partners, ANGLE has established world-wide recognition and potential. The acquisition of downstream analysis technology complements the Parsortix system and will, in time, allow us to offer our customers a full 'sample to answer' solution.

We continue to invest heavily to pursue FDA clearance for the Parsortix system as the first ever FDA cleared clinical device to harvest intact circulating tumour cells for analysis from patient blood. Commencement of clinical trials at four prestigious US cancer centres marks a major step forward for the business."

Details of webcast

This announcement contains inside information.

These Preliminary Results may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Board's current view, are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties and could change in the future. Factors that could cause or contribute to such changes include, but are not limited to, the general economic climate and market conditions, as well as specific factors including the success of the Group's research and development and commercialisation strategies, the uncertainties related to regulatory clearance and the acceptance of the Group's products by customers.

