

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capital & Counties Properties Plc (CAPC.L) reported a pretax loss of 4.9 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2018 compared to profit of 22.4 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 2.7 pence compared to 3.4 pence. Underlying earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.5 pence compared to 0.1 pence. The Group said its underlying earnings from continuing activities increased due to higher net rental income and reduced administration expenses.



Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations decreased to 42.3 million pounds from 43.7 million pounds.



The Board has proposed an interim dividend of 0.5 pence per share to be paid on 21 September 2018 to shareholders on the register at 31 August 2018. Subject to SARB approval, the Board intends to offer a scrip dividend alternative.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX