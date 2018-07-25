

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French producer prices in the domestic market rose marginally in June, the statistical office Insee reported Wednesday.



Producer prices edged up 0.1 percent month-over-month in June, slower than the 0.7 percent rise in May.



In June, the rise of prices of mining and quarrying products, energy and water were almost offset by manufactured product price decline.



Prices of refined petroleum products fell for the first time in four months by 1.5 percent, while food and beverage prices increased 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 3.4 percent in June.



The producer price index for all markets rose 0.3 percent monthly in June, following a 0.6 percent gain in May. Annually, price growth accelerated to 3.2 percent from 2.5 percent.



Data also showed that import prices grew 0.4 percent monthly and by 4.6 percent yearly in June.



