

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German electric utility E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) is preparing to announce reduction of around 500 jobs as it tries to cut its costs before the British government imposes a price cap, The Times reported.



The energy supplier, which employs 9,400 people in the UK, is likely to inform staff of the redundancies next week. The job cuts exclude frontline call center staff.



The plan is being made in anticipation of a squeeze on prices and profits when the cap comes in later in the year.



The British government has asked energy regulator Ofgem to put the price cap on following the Competition and Markets Authority's finding that utilities had overcharged some households in the country.



E.ON recently said it would raise prices for British customers taking both gas and electricity by 4.8 percent from August 16, citing increase in wholesale energy costs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX