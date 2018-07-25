Spotlight on artistry at upcoming Singapore Jewellery and Gem Fair

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's for haute or demi-fine jewellery markets, designing a piece of jewellery is integral to attracting and keeping new and old generation of jewellery aficionados to a certain brand or jewellery house. In a global jewellery industry expected to grow at five to six per cent annually to €250 billion by 2020, it is more important than ever that jewellers be attuned to changing consumer preferences.

Thus, it's no surprise when the annual Singapore Jewellery and Gem Fair(SJGF), returning 26-29 October at Singapore'sMarina Bay Sands, casts a spotlight on jewellery design. A new Designers Atelier Pavilion will debut to play up jewellery designers from Singapore, including newcomers Carrie K. and Sara Tan, and the region.

Complimentary activities - JewelTalk Seminars and Gem Jemming sessions, helmed by some of region's best known artists, will offer visitors an opportunity to learn more about jewellery design and its intricate process. Visitors can extend their knowledge on gems and precious stones by checking out the Gem Museum and attend the Gem Rendezvous @ SJGF2018 - a three-hour knowledge exchange and networking session.

Other highlights:

Singapore Jewellery Design Award 2018 - organised by the Singapore Jewellers Association (SJA) to recognise and encourage budding international jewellery designers. Top three winners will be announced at SJGF, with the most outstanding designs made into jewellery pieces and marketed alongside those of leading jewellers.

Design-Your-Ring Competition - for those keen on designing their own jewellery to unleash their inner creativity. Held in partnership with the Jewellery Design and Management International School (JDMIS), visitors will get a complimentary 15 minute private session with an on-site instructor. Winners will take home a 3D-printed model of their designs. Call for submissions begins August.

Return of regional flagship jewellery houses

Ekos, Fook's Jewelry, Futang, Kourosh, Naing Family Mogok Gems & Jewellery, Rikhava Diamonds, Vihari Jewels and Yoel Deil Diamonds are some of the 150 exhibitors from 20 countries/regions returning to SJGF. Visitors can feast their eyes on more than 150,000 timeless pieces, jewellery collections and bespoke pieces such as fine jewellery, gemstones and pearls.

Country pavilions housing local flagship jewellers from Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam will be present to display craftsmanship and unique characteristics of home-grown jewellers.

Besides the flagship jewellers, the event will unravel designs and jewellery pieces from newcomers- Cadeaux Ginkgo, Crystal Creations, Exclusive Jewellery, Glajz-THG, Sara Taseer Fine Jewellery and 5P World, to name a few.

Indulge in splendour

SJGF will have a special zone dedicated to contemporary art and design. It is the perfect area for visitors to immerse themselves in exquisite art pieces from selected artists representing Art Works, Ella Art Gallery and Timeless Gifts.

The 2018 edition of Singapore Jewellery and Gem Fair will be a great way to spend an afternoon with family and friends! Find out more by visiting www.singaporejewellerygemfair.com.

Download 2017 photos here.

