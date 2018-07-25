

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY) wednesday announced that its Board approved a plan to cut its Dublin based fleet to at most 24 from 30 aircraft for the winter 2018 season.



The company noted that these reductions have been driven by the rapid growth of Ryanair's Polish charter airline, which is growing profitably in 2018.



In the light of the Dublin base cuts, Ryanair said it has issued letters of 90 days protective notice to over 100 pilots and over 200 cabin crew employees, whose services may not be required from October 28 onwards, due to this 20% reduction in the Dublin fleet this winter.



Ryanair will be offering transfers to Poland, and possibly some other bases, to these Dublin based pilots and cabin crew employees for Winter 2018 in order to minimise any redundancies.



Ryanair's Polish airline, Ryanair Sun, will now offer over 10 aircraft to Polish tour operators, more than double the 5 aircraft offered in Summer 2018. The company expects few route closures from Dublin, although some routes may suffer frequency reductions.



Ryanair said it will now begin the consultations with its people on redundancy, which, if redundancies are necessary, will be determined by Ryanair's assessment of flight performance, productivity, attendances, and base transfer requests.



Ryanair's COO Peter Bellew said, 'We regret these base aircraft reductions at Dublin for Winter 2018, but the Board has decided to allocate more aircraft to those markets where we are enjoying strong growth (such as Poland), and this will result in some aircraft reductions and job cuts in country markets where business has weakened, or forward bookings are being damaged by rolling strikes by Irish pilots.'



The company said it has invited Forsa and its Pilots Committee to a meeting to brief them on these planned base cuts and job losses.



In London, Ryanair shares were trading at 14.24 euros, up 1.86%.



