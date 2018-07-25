Suominen Corporation: Invitation to Suominen's Q2 analyst and press conference and teleconference on 3 August 2018

eeva.oinonen@suominencorp.com

Suominen Corporation Investor News 25 July 2018 at 11:00am (EEST)Suominen Corporation will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June 2018 on Friday 3 August 2018 approximately at 8:00 am EEST.Nina Kopola, President & CEO, and Tapio Engström, CFO, will present the Q2 financial result in Finnish at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, 3 August at 11:00 amKindly enroll to Eeva Oinonen atA teleconference and a webcast on the Q2 financial result will be held on 3 August at 3:00 pm. The conference call will be held in English.

A replay of the conference can be accessed at www.suominen.fi/webcast or by phone at +44 20 3936 3001, using passcode 138227.

For additional information, please contact:

Anu Heinonen, Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR, tel. +358 40 723 6279





Suominen in brief

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs more than 650 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2017 amounted to EUR 426.0 million and operating profit to EUR 15.0 million. The Suominen share.



