

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Wednesday, Germany's Ifo business confidence survey results are due. The business climate index is seen falling to 101.5 in July from 101.8 in June.



Ahead of data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the yen and the greenback, it held steady against the franc. Against the pound, it fell.



The euro was worth 130.05 against the yen, 1.1607 against the franc, 0.8885 against the pound and 1.1687 against the greenback as of 3:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX