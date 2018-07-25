Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 24 July 2018 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,522.69p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,551.45p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 1.3%. There are currently 91,151,251 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

David Holland

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733