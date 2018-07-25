The new card

From the ceremony



Moscow and Tokyo, July 25, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Russian Agricultural Bank, Panasonic Russia and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., have launched first co-branded bank card on the base of the international payment system JCB.In partnership with Panasonic, Russian Agricultural Bank is now offering credit and debit cards that are issued and serviced free of charge. The co-branded cards will join the Club Panasonic Loyalty Program on special terms and receive 10,000 welcome bonus points.For any purchases made with the card, the cardholders will be given bonus points which can be used to receive a discount up to 50% on Panasonic products at the official e-commerce store Panasonic Eplaza, 1 bonus point being equivalent to 1 rouble.For any purchase at the Panasonic Eplaza, cardholders will receive 20% cashback in bonus points on their cards. For any other purchases of products or services they will be given 5%."Cooperation between Russian Agricultural Bank, JCB and Panasonic facilitates the development of trade and economic relations between Russia and Japan in a year of paramount importance for our two countries, the Year of Japan in Russia[1]. We have created a unique product to help Russian Agricultural Bank's clients make rewarding purchases and cement relationships between our countries. A key player on the Russian financial market with an extensive sales network, Russian Agricultural Bank continues to broaden its product line to stay up to date with the most recent trends and offers reliable servicing of international payment cards," said Irina Zhachkina, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Russian Agricultural Bank."Our new co-branded card is unique for Russia in that it complements and expands the existing loyalty program, already joined by hundreds of thousands of Panasonic brand fans in Russia. It is crucial that we launched this project in 2018, the year of the 100th anniversary of Panasonic Corporation. I believe that this and other partnership projects will help lay a foundation for future success and prosperity in this century," said Junichi Suzuki, Director General of Panasonic Russia."We are confident that this project will become a landmark for us as we are working towards our goal of growing into one of the most dynamic and innovative players in the Russian payment industry. The market of payment solutions is expanding, and consumers now have broader expectations about card products and the privileges they give to cardholders. In partnership with Russian Agricultural Bank and Panasonic we are offering consumers an additional opportunity to pay and be rewarded. The new co-branded card is our response to the growing needs of the market," said Takashi Suetsugu, General Director of JCB International Eurasia.Russian Agricultural Bank is the cornerstone of the Russian credit and financial system for national agribusiness. Established in 2000, it is the key lender to Russian agribusiness and one of the largest and most sustainable banks in the country by assets and capital. Ranked among the best Russian banks, Russian Agricultural Bank is 100%-owned by the Russian Federation.Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2018, the company has expanded globally and now operates 591 subsidiaries and 88 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of Euro 61.4 billion (7.982 trillion yen) for the year ended March 31, 2018. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: https://www.panasonic.com/global/home.htmlAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. Currently, JCB cards are accepted globally and issued in 24 countries and regions. Note: Statistics about JCB are as of June 2018.

[1] 2018 has been declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe "the Year of Russia in Japan and the Year of Japan in Russia". This undertaking has been a package of events in politics, economics, sciences, culture and art, as well as the sphere of student exchange. The aim is encouraging mutual understanding between the people of these countries and to develop neighbourly ties over the long-run.

http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/57567
https://tokyo.mid.ru/web/tokyo-en/-/opening-of-cross-years-of-russia-and-japan