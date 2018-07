BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Wednesday, UK mortgage approvals data is due from UK Finance. The number of mortgage approvals is seen at 39,000 in June compared to 39,244 a month ago.



Ahead of data, the pound retreated from its early highs against its major counterparts.



The pound was valued at 146.31 against the yen, 1.3054 against the franc, 0.8889 against the euro and 1.3150 against the greenback at 4:25 am ET.



