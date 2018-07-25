

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's producer price inflation accelerated in June to the highest level in one-and-a-half years, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Wednesday.



Producer prices climbed 8.0 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 6.3 percent rise in May.



Moreover, this was the strongest PPI inflation since January 2017, when prices had grown 8.2 percent.



Prices on the export and the import market grew by 9.6 percent and 11.2 percent, respectively in June from a year ago. The price index for domestic supply registered an increase of 9.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.8 percent from May, when it rose by 1.4 percent.



