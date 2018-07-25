

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as optimism over Chinese stimulus plans was offset by fears that the Bank of Japan will scale back stimulus next week.



Investors also looked ahead to a key meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for directional cues.



Chinese stocks fell slightly after three days of gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fluctuated before closing marginally lower at 2,903.65 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.90 percent to 28,920.



Japanese shares extended gains for a second day running as commodity-related steel and metal firms rallied on promises of more stimulus from Beijing.



The Nikkei average gained 103.77 points or 0.46 percent to close at 22,614.25. The broader Topix index rose 0.38 percent to 1,753.48. Steelmaker JFE Holdings jumped 3 percent and Sumitomo Metal Mining surged 3.8 percent.



Market heavyweight Fast Retailing shed 0.7 percent to extend losses for the third straight session on expectations the Bank of Japan could wind back its exchanged-traded fund purchases.



Mitsubishi Motors tumbled 3.9 percent on profit taking after reaching a nine-month high the previous day. Yamato Holdings' shares declined 1.7 percent after the company said it overcharged corporate uses of its moving service by 1.7 billion yen over the 24 months through June.



Australian shares finished lower, dragged down by financial and healthcare stocks. Tepid inflation data also weighed on markets. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 18.20 points or 0.29 percent to 6,247.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 13.50 points or 0.21 percent at 6,341.70.



A rise in commodity prices helped lift miners, with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Alumina closing up between 1.5 percent and 2.2 percent.



The big four banks fell between 0.3 percent and 1 percent after June-quarter consumer price inflation numbers came in below expectations, quelling any expectations of a rate hike in the foreseeable future.



Consumer prices in Australia rose 0.4 percent sequentially in the second three months of 2018, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said, slightly lower than expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent.



Healthcare stocks such as CSL and Cochlear dropped around 2 percent, weighed down by a strong Aussie dollar after China pledged to lower corporate taxes and encourage infrastructure projects.



Shares of Wattle Health Australia soared 8.1 percent after the infant formula company won regulatory approval to sell milk powder in China.



Seoul stocks fell modestly amid selling by foreign investors. The benchmark Kospi dropped 7.17 points or 0.31 percent to 2,273.03. Consumer confidence in South Korea ebbed in July, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed with an index score of 101.0, down from 105.5 in June.



New Zealand shares eked out modest gains, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rising 32.57 points or 0.37 percent to 8,933.89. A2 Milk Company shares rallied 2.4 percent after recent heavy losses.



New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$113 million in June, Statistics New Zealand said - representing 2.3 percent on exports. The headline figure missed expectations for a surplus of NZ$200 million.



Overnight, U.S. stocks finished mostly higher as upbeat earnings results from the likes of Google parent Alphabet and United Technologies helped investors shrug off trade war worries.



The Dow climbed 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 gained half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower.



