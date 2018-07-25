

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German bank Deutsche Bank AG (DB) reported Wednesday lower profit in its second quarter, with slightly lower revenues amid weakness in its core businesses.



Further, the bank reaffirmed its 2018 adjusted cost target of 23 billion euros, given progress made on the implementation of the strategy. In addition, the vast majority of bank levy charges were accounted for in the first quarter of the year.



The bank also believes its on track to reduce the workforce, as previously announced, to below 93,000 by the end of 2018 and well below 90,000 by the end of 2019.



For the second quarter, net income of 401 million euros declined 14 percent from last year's 466 million euros. Profit before tax was 711 million euros, down 13 percent year-on-year.



The company said the results were achieved against a backdrop of accelerated implementation of strategic measures announced by the new management team at the beginning of the quarter.



Provision for credit losses was 95 million euros in the quarter, up 21 percent from 79 million euros in 2017.



Net revenues were 6.59 billion euros, slightly lower than last year's 6.62 billion euros.



Group net revenues included a positive impact of 56 million euros from Debt Valuation Adjustments or DVA, compared to a negative impact of 179 million euros from DVAs and spreads on the bank's own credit in the prior year quarter.



The company recorded weak results in its core businesses. Corporate & Investment Bank or CIB revenues dropped 1 percent from last year to 3.6 billion euros.



Private & Commercial Bank or PCB revenues fell 1 percent, and Asset Management revenues declined 17 percent primarily driven by lower performance fees.



In Germany, Deutsche Bank shares were trading at 10.33 euros, down 1.22 percent.



