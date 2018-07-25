Overstock.com Leverages CORA for Fully Immersive, Optimized, and Perfected Reality Online Shopping Experience and CGI Content Creation at Speed and Scale

Leading content creation company CreativeDrive is offering a new best-in-class CGI retail solution called CORAthat brings the virtual shopping experience to life by providing photographic quality reproductions of product at speed and scale. CORAdelivers the most advanced computer generated imagery (CGI), augmented reality (AR), and machine learning (ML) for content creation in the content production industry today for any brand with an online merchandising presence. By eliminating the need for traditional photography, CORA presents a game-changing opportunity for Fortune 500 retailers by enabling the reduction of production costs up to 50% and an increased speed to market by as much as 30%.

CreativeDrive is working with Overstock.com on enriching hundreds of product information pages and showcasing beautiful images that can be easily swapped into a variety of rooms, viewed at different angles, and at varying shades of light, while maintaining the brand's overall, cohesive style. Overstock is leveraging CORA in a variety of ways to produce results that would otherwise take years through traditional photography, styling, and lighting. Overstock has already implemented CORA technologies to create the latest in dynamic user experiences, expediting consumers' path to purchase for an optimal and highly personalized shopping experience.

"At Overstock, we're constantly finding new ways to use technology to help our customers find just what they want, at every impression, whether it's within our app's augmented reality function or on our site," said Samantha Osselaer, Overstock's Senior Director of Creative Services. "Utilizing CreativeDrive's technology has advanced our content creation for our website and product pages, helping us engage with customers by improving the site experience."

Though CreativeDrive's acquisition of Decora in March officially enabled CreativeDrive's CGI offering and established the company's Latin American presence, the productizing and rebranding of CORA represents an evolution beyond the home decor industry, and reinforces the company's commitment to challenging the status quo by leveraging technology to deliver world-class content at speed and scale. Since the acquisition, CreativeDrive has implemented rendering hardware that has doubled its CGI capacity, and has fully integrated ongoing CGI development into its overall product strategy and product suite. The team has also ramped up its AR and ML offerings to further accelerate content creation for customers. With new ML software, CORA can help retailers across the board score their current eCommerce content, allowing them to predict and prioritize future content development based on consumer behaviors specific to industry and brand.

"We are very excited about what CORA brings to the online retail market, providing enhanced capabilities at scale, while also presenting and merchandising products meticulously for optimum customer engagement," said Global CEO Myles Peacock. "The opportunity to work with a leading brand like Overstock who is leveraging CORA, and our creative and technical expertise, is immense, not only because of the opportunity to engage their existing customers, but also to empower ongoing customer acquisition and overall brand loyalty now and into the future."

CORA provides leading global brands with the ability to perfect reality, providing photographic quality reproductions of merchandise in a variety of settings, at different angles, with varied lighting options that also offer a personal design touch. CreativeDrive will officially showcase CORA at CommerceNext at Convene, 117 West 46th Street, Booth #1, on July 26 and 27. For additional information about CORA, visit http://www.coracgi.com.

About CreativeDrive

CreativeDrive is a global, independent creative and content production company pioneering a new industry paradigm by providing end-to-end creative content solutions delivered at speed and scale, localized and optimized for all channels. CreativeDrive offers the largest studio network in the world, which includes a dedicated team of Award-winning directors, photographers, directors, motion graphic designers, artists, composers, app developers and engineers. By marrying talent with technology through its cutting-edge, proprietary cloud-based platforms, CreativeDrive empowers transparency, efficiency, and cost-reduction with unparalleled speed and scale in any language, topic, or format. CreativeDrive produces innovative, brand building, high-caliber content that can be scaled, repurposed, used across channels, and geo-targeted for maximum client and market impact. The CreativeDrive network includes over 150 studios in the U.S., Latin America, Asia and Europe, is headquartered in New York City, and is a Bertram Capital Portfolio company.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) Series A Preferred (Medici Ventures' tZERO platform: OSTKP) Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer based in Salt Lake City, Utah that sells a broad range of products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, and home improvement. In addition to home goods, Overstock.com offers a variety of products including jewelry, electronics, apparel, and more, as well as a marketplace providing customers access to hundreds of thousands of products from third-party sellers. Additional stores include Pet Adoptions and Worldstock.com dedicated to selling artisan-crafted products from around the world. Forbes ranked Overstock in its list of the Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in 2014. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters under Investor Relations on its website, http://www.overstock.com.

