The Switzerland-headquartered company has secured a contract for the delivery of its SmartWire solar module production line to an undisclosed customer in Southeast Asia.More good news for Meyer Burger, which earlier this week said it expects to return to profit in H1 2018, after several years of losses. Today it announced it will deliver a 200 MW solar module production line to an "important" Southeast Asian module manufacturer. Heterojunction (HJT) solar cells will be supplied by an unidentified external party. The line is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2019. No further details ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...