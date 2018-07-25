

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) reported Wednesday a 74.3 percent surge in second-quarter net profit attributable to stockholders to NT$3.66 billion or $120 million from last year's NT$2.10 billion or $69 million.



Earnings per share climbed to NT$0.30 from NT$0.17 last year. Earnings per ADS for the quarter rose to $0.049 from $0.028 a year ago.



Net operating revenues for the quarter went up 3.5 percent to NT$38.85 billion or $1.28 billion from NT$37.54 billion in the same quarter last year.



Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company expects gross profit margin to be in the mid-teens percentage range.



