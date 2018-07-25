sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 588 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.07.2018 | 11:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PlasmaPay Calls for Applications for the Beta-Testing of Its Service

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PlasmaPay is a global payment system which works with cryptocurrencies and fiat currency and allows users from any country to open multi-currency bank accounts online and manage their assets via a mobile application.

In September, the system will be launched in beta mode to test its infrastructure and payments in cryptocurrencies.

"By the end of 2019, the company will implement cryptocurrency- and fiat-based processing, launch a pilot project with several EU banks, and a money transfer service. After that, we will start a wide expansion to all EU and Asian countries," says CEO Ilya Maksimenka.

All cryptocurrency transfers in PlasmaPay will be provided free of charge and transfers to plastic cards will require a commission of 0.5-1%. All types of transfers will be available to users, i.e., transfers to bank accounts, cards, through other payment systems, or in cash.

PlasmaPay is negotiating with five banks in Germany, UK, Czech Republic, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and three partners in the money transfer industry. The company's priority is to make a convenient service for users from different countries.

Contacts:

Natalia Kolesnikova
Director of Communications
nk@plasmapay.io
+7-926-640-52-92
Telegram: @bmbagency
Twitter: https://twitter.com/kolesnikova_n

Ilya Maksimenka
CEO
im@plasmapay.io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ilya.maksimenka
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ilya_Maksimenka
LinkedIn: https://sg.linkedin.com/in/maksimenka


© 2018 PR Newswire