

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Wednesday ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on trade.



The benchmark DAX was down 27 points or 0.21 percent at 12,662 in opening deals after rallying 1.1 percent the previous day.



Lender Deutsche Bank dropped 1.2 percent after its net income for the second quarter of 2018 fell 14 percent from last year, hit by lower revenues amid weakness in its core businesses.



Wirecard was also moving down over 1 percent after announcing its second-quarter results.



Electric utility E.ON was marginally lower. The company is preparing to announce reduction of around 500 jobs as it tries to cut its costs before the British government imposes a price cap, The Times reported.



In economic news, German business sentiment weakened marginally in July, survey results from Ifo Institute showed. The business confidence index fell to 101.7 from 101.8 in June. The score was forecast to fall to 101.5.



Companies were slightly more satisfied with their current business situation, but scaled back their business expectations slightly, Ifo President Clemens Fuest, said.



