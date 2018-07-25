Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Notice of AGM

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI Number: 5493004IW0LDG0OPGL69

(The "Company")

25 JULY 2018

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Jupiter Asset Management Limited, The Zig Zag Building, 70 Victoria Street, London SW1E 6SQ on 14 September 2018 at 3.30pm.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders. The Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2018 will be available for download from the Company's website http://www.quaerocapital.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited/literature.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



