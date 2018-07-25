

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $197.69 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $188.36 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $218.18 million or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $467.77 million from $458.57 million last year.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance:



