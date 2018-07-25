While total corporate funding was down in H1 2018, compared to a year earlier, due to lower investment in the Smart Gird and Efficiency categories, battery storage companies recorded an increase of 12%.In its latest report on funding and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity for the Battery Storage, Smart Grid, and Energy Efficiency sectors, Mercom Capital Group, llc finds that battery storage continued to be an attractive proposition. Indeed, VC funding in this category attracted US$539 million from 34 investors in H1 2018, up 12% on the same period a year earlier, where $480 million was raised. ...

