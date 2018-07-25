

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks retreated on Wednesday as investors watched for more developments on the trade front.



Markets remain very anxious about the outcome of a key meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on trade later in the day.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 45 points or 0.59 percent at 7,663 in late opening deals after gaining 0.7 percent the previous day.



Drug company Indivior plunged as much as 21 percent. The company has warned of a bigger-than-expected hit from the launch of a copycat of its opioid addiction treatment.



BHP Billiton lost 1.3 percent amid potential disruption to production at Chile's Escondida copper mine.



Miner Antofagasta shed 1.2 percent on reporting an 8.5 percent fall in copper production for the first six months of the year.



Tullow Oil jumped 2.8 percent as oil prices rose for a second straight session on data showing a fall in U.S. inventories.



Irish low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings soared 4 percent after its board approved a plan to cut its Dublin based fleet to at most 24 from 30 aircraft for the winter 2018 season.



Broadcaster ITV advanced 1.6 percent after reporting a rise in first-half profits and revenues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX