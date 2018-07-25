

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies (CKHP) Wednesday said its second-quarter net income increased to $197.69 million from $188.36 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were $1.24, up from $1.12 in the previous month. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.37 per share.



On average, 31 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.3 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter climbed to $467.77 million from $458.57 million a year ago.



