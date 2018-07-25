AECI Limited - Results Presentation on Website
PR Newswire
London, July 25
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Share code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238
Bond company code AECI
("AECI" or "the Company")
ANNOUNCEMENT: RESULTS PRESENTATION
AECI shareholders and prospective bondholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's condensed consolidated unaudited interim financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2018 will be made at 12:00 today, 25 July 2018 in Sandton.
The presentation will be available on AECI's website www.aeci.co.za at or about that time. A link to a recording of the presentation will also be available on the website at or about 15:00 today.
Woodmead, Sandton
25 July 2018
Sponsor:RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)