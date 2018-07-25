sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

AECI Limited - Results Presentation on Website

PR Newswire

London, July 25

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Share code AFEP ISIN ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

("AECI" or "the Company")

ANNOUNCEMENT: RESULTS PRESENTATION

AECI shareholders and prospective bondholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's condensed consolidated unaudited interim financial results for the half-year ended 30 June 2018 will be made at 12:00 today, 25 July 2018 in Sandton.

The presentation will be available on AECI's website www.aeci.co.za at or about that time. A link to a recording of the presentation will also be available on the website at or about 15:00 today.

Woodmead, Sandton

25 July 2018

Sponsor:RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


