ICONplc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, today announced that all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) held on July 24, 2018 (which resolutions had all been recommended by the Board) were all duly passed by shareholders. These resolutions were set out in the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders dated June 12, 2018 and are available on the ICON plc website.

The final results of the voting are as follows:

RESOLUTION

NUMBER RESOLUTION TOTAL

NUMBER OF

VOTES VOTE FOR VOTE

AGAINST VOTE

WITHHELD 1.1 To re-elect Mr. Ciaran Murray 46,363,577 43,309,546 3,049,154 4,877 1.2 To re-elect Mr. Declan McKeon 46,363,577 45,438,950 919,871 4,756 1.3 To re-elect Mr. Eugene

McCague 46,363,577 46,158,700 200,090 4,787 1.4 To re-elect Ms. Joan Garahy 46,363,577 46,160,214 198,360 5,003 2 To review the Company's

affairs and consider the

accounts and reports 46,363,577 46,233,943 1,906 127,728 3 To authorise the fixing of the

auditors' remuneration 46,363,577 43,981,210 2,377,642 4,725 4 To authorise the Company to

allot shares 46,363,577 45,518,647 831,568 13,362 5** To disapply pre-emption rights 46,363,577 46,218,055 126,968 18,554 6** To disapply pre-emption rights

for funding capital investment

or acquisitions 46,363,577 46,159,710 186,608 17,259 7** To authorise the Company to

make market purchases of

shares 46,363,577 45,717,396 461,062 185,119 8** To authorise the price range at

which the Company can

reissue shares it holds as

treasury shares 46,363,577 46,253,806 97,134 12,637

** Special Resolution. All resolutions are ordinary resolutions unless otherwise stated.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON currently, operates from 93 locations in 37 countries and has approximately 13,650 employees. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

