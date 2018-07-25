Orbital Insight and Energy Aspects Partner to Shape the Future of Energy Industry Research

Global partnership combines geospatial analytics with in-depth analyst expertise to provide customers with insight into the world's energy markets

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbital Insight (https://orbitalinsight.com/) and Energy Aspects (https://www.energyaspects.com/) announced a global partnership today to transform how energy data is used for investing. The two industry-leading companies are teaming up to integrate geospatial analytics, based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, with expert energy analysis that will give customers unprecedented global oil storage level data.

The new service by Energy Aspects will use Orbital Insight's AI-driven global oil inventory data as the basis for tracking and analysing oil storage levels for all key global markets. Combining extensive global coverage of readings grounded in verifiable observations with Energy Aspects' deep market expertise, the reports will give customers an edge.

"Integrating granular geospatial analytics with deep energy expertise can change the way the market moves," said A.J. DeRosa, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Sales at Orbital Insight. "We are pleased to collaborate with Energy Aspects to give oil trading and finance professionals unique and timely information as they invest in commodities."

The partnership will enable expert collaboration between the two companies. Energy Aspects will provide its valued, forward-looking views based on all of Orbital Insight's current energy coverage, including the 65 countries where Orbital Insight tracks individual floating roof tank oil levels. As additional geospatial datasets are developed, they will be incorporated into the research to further tailor it to customers' needs.

"Our new reports on global oil storage will give customers more advanced market insight than has ever been possible," said Fredrik Fosse, CEO of Energy Aspects. "This partnership with Orbital Insight will drive innovation in the energy industry, equipping clients with the latest technology to make the best possible investment, trading, and strategic decisions."

About Orbital Insight

Orbital Insight develops geospatial analytics to help its clients unlock societal and economic trends at a global scale. The company sources petabytes of satellite, drone, balloon and other unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) data. Using computer vision and machine learning technologies, it processes and transforms this data to enable businesses, governments and NGOs to make better decisions. Learn why Fast Company voted Orbital Insight one of the most innovative companies of 2017 and 2018 at www.orbitalinsight.com (http://www.orbitalinsight.com/).

About Energy Aspects

Energy Aspects is a global independent research consultancy. Founded in 2012, the company is committed to providing indispensable analysis of energy markets to its clients to help guide their investment, trading and research decisions. The company develops in-depth research by combining extensive data models with its network of high-level industry contacts and forward-looking views on all major market trends. For more information, please visit www.energyaspects.com (https://www.energyaspects.com/company/about-us).

