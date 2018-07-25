Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc



Interim Dividend

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced an interim dividend of 9.50p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2018. The dividend will be paid on 31 August 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 August 2018. The ex dividend date is 9 August 2018.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact: David Holland, Tel 0131 220 0733)

25 July 2018