

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound dropped against its major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The pound slipped to 0.8897 against the euro and 1.3036 against the franc, from its early weekly highs of 0.8878 and 1.3076, respectively.



The U.K. currency retreated to 1.3140 against the greenback and 146.11 against the yen, reversing from its early 8-day high of 1.3174 and a 5-day high of 146.50, respectively.



If the pound slides further, it may find support around 1.29 against the greenback, 144.00 against the yen, 0.90 against the euro and 1.28 against the franc.



