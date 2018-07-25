

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) announced the company has increased its outlook for 2018 adjusted net earnings to be greater than $15.40 per share. Net income is now expected to be greater than $14.20 per share, including approximately $1.20 per share of net unfavorable items. Operating revenue is expected to be in the range of $91.0 - $92.0 billion.



Second-quarter adjusted net income of $4.25 per share grew by 26% year over year. Operating revenue was $22.7 billion compared to $22.2 billion in the prior year quarter. The company said the increase in operating revenue is attributable to premium increases to cover overall cost trends and the return of the health insurance tax in 2018 as well as acquisitions, partially offset by a reduced footprint in the Individual marketplace.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX