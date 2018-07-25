

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthem, Inc. (ANTM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.05 billion, or $3.98 per share. This compares with $0.86 billion, or $3.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Anthem, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 billion or $4.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $22.94 billion from $22.41 billion last year.



Anthem, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.12 Bln. vs. $0.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.25 vs. $3.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.16 -Revenue (Q2): $22.94 Bln vs. $22.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.40 Full year revenue guidance: $91.0 - $92.0 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX