Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 24-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 410.10p INCLUDING current year revenue 415.45p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 405.82p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.17p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---