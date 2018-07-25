

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were trading higher for a second day running on Wednesday after data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected last week, helping shift investor focus away from oversupply worries and trade tensions.



Global benchmark Brent crude was up 62 cents or 0.84 percent at $74.03 a barrel. U.S. light crude was 9 cents higher at $68.61 a barrel after having risen almost 1 percent in the previous session.



The overnight API figures showed draws across the main inventory categories from crude to a sizeable decline in gasoline.



U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.2 million barrels in the week to July 20 to 407.6 million barrels, compared with expectations for a decrease of 2.3 million barrels.



While reports that China will increase infrastructure spending helped ease demand worries, an International Monetary Fund report predicted a significant drop in oil production in Venezuela, which is experiencing a dramatic collapse in activity and a humanitarian crisis.



Official figures from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration will be published later today.



