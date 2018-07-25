

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales volume and orders are expected to flatten out next month following a healthy growth in July, the Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Wednesday.



A net balance of 20 percent reported a rise in sales volume in July from a year ago, which was above the expected level of 15 percent.



Meanwhile, 14 percent of retailers said sales volume will rise in August and another 14 percent forecast a decrease, resulting in a balance of zero.



'While the heatwave has boosted retail sales in recent months, we may be seeing some early signs of a cooling off, with orders falling in the year to July and retailers expecting no growth in sales next month,' Alpesh Paleja, CBI principal economist, said.



