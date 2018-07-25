Atlantica Yield plc: Atlantica Yield to Present Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 6

July 25, 2018 - Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2018 before the opening of the market on Monday August 6, 2018. The information will be published on Atlantica Yield's website www.atlanticayield.com.

Atlantica Yield's CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis will hold a conference call and a webcast on Monday August 6, 2018, at 8:30 am (New York time). Addtionally, Atlantica Yield's management will meet with investors in New York at the 2018 Global Industrials Conference organized by Jefferies on August 8 and at the Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference organized by Goldman Sachs on August 9, 2018.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Atlantica Yield's website. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: +1 646-828-8193 (US), +44 (0) 330 336 9127 (UK) or +1 647-484-0475 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 1313595 for all phone numbers.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica Yield's website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield is a total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, power generation, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA.

