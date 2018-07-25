GlobalWebIndex, the leading supplier of digital consumer insight to the global marketing industry, secures $40 million investment from Stripes Group in first round of funding Since incorporating in 2009, the company's disruptive approach has established itself as the global currency for digital consumer insight with marquee clients including Snapchat, Spotify, Google, WPP, Publicis Groupe and Electronic Arts Growth strategy focuses on continued development of disruptive methodologies and data collection platforms that bring new scale and accuracy to consumer insight GlobalWebIndex joins Flatiron Health, SPINS, Sift Science and Udemy, among others, as Stripes Group portfolio companies

Leading market research company, GlobalWebIndex, today announces the completion of its first round of funding, raising $40 million from Stripes Group, the New York-based growth fund behind Flatiron Health, SPINS, Sift Science and Udemy, as well as a number of other leading data, software and consumer technology companies.

This investment will enable GlobalWebIndex to accelerate product development and international expansion, solidifying its stance as the global standard in digital consumer insight.

Almost a decade since the company was founded in 2009, GlobalWebIndex has consistently grown revenue and headcount year-over-year, and now boasts a panel of more than 22 million consumers publishing harmonized data across 44 countries.

Due to its unique combination of data and technology, the company has successfully challenged major players in the industry without any outside funding to date by utilizing disruptive technologies to improve the scale and accuracy of consumer insight.

This new funding will enable them to further develop this unique offering, introducing new technology set to transform the data collection process, while expanding the reach of its core survey across borders.

Tom Smith, founder and CEO, says, "We've built our leadership position by delivering audience data to marketers that is accurate, massive in scale, fully opted-in and rapidly delivered. Partnering with Stripes Group will enable us to take our capabilities to more marketers around the world, with a trusted partner that believes fully in our mission, vision and cultural values."

Within the past 18 months, the company, which is based in London, has opened new offices in New York City and Los Angeles along with technology hubs across Europe. Plans include the opening of more international offices across the Americas and Asia Pacific, ensuring GlobalWebIndex can provide the best support for its fast-growing client base which already spans more than 80 countries.

While revolutionizing the services on offer for customers and prospects, the backing will also enable the company to expand its world-class, global team of experts in data, engineering, account management and customer success to serve requirements across industries.

Smith adds, "The demand we're seeing on a global scale for our products and services is phenomenal. We couldn't be more excited about embarking on the next phase of our growth with Stripes."

Ron Shah, Partner at Stripes Group and new member of GlobalWebIndex's Board of Directors, says, "We are thrilled to be partnering as GlobalWebIndex continues to expand its efforts in the U.S., Asia and beyond. The company set out to reshape how timely and actionable consumer insights are delivered around the world. Having done so with no outside capital until this point, while maintaining profitability, is a testament to the company's industry-leading technology, exceptional product design, peerless transparency and data quality."

About GlobalWebIndex

GlobalWebIndex is a market research company that provides consumer insights data across 44 countries to the world's largest brands, marketing agencies and media organizations. The company maintains a global panel of more than 22 million connected consumers, which it leverages to create 25,000 data points on the behaviors and perceptions of internet users around the world. Clients, including Google, Spotify, WPP, IPG and Omnicom Group, can gather in-depth insights into audience behaviors, perceptions and interests through a combination of survey and analytics data using the GlobalWebIndex platform.

About Stripes Group

Stripes Group is a leading growth equity firm that brings a unique, entrepreneurial culture to investing in Internet, Software and Branded Consumer Products businesses around the world. For over a decade, Stripes Group has been partnering to support high growth market-leading companies with exceptional business models. For more information on Stripes Group, please visit www.stripesgroup.com.

