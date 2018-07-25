

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Optimism among Swiss financial analysts deteriorated sharply in July, survey data from the investment bank Credit Suisse and the CFA Society Switzerland showed Wednesday.



The investor sentiment index dropped to -4 in July from +8 in June. This was the lowest score since February 2016.



The survey showed that 68 percent of survey participants rate Switzerland's current economic situation as good compared to 64 percent in June. Not a single one rated the current situation negatively.



On Swiss franc valuation, 36 percent anticipated an appreciation of the Swiss franc versus the euro, while the same percentage predicted a depreciation.



Further, a majority of the analysts expect inflation to rise in the next six months. Over 75 percent continues to anticipate rising long-term interest rates in Switzerland, Germany and the US.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX