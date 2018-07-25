Denodo recognised for its ability to execute and completeness of vision

Denodo, the leader in data virtualisation, today announced that Gartner, Inc., a leading IT research and advisory firm, has positioned Denodo as a Challenger in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. According to Gartner, "Offerings that promote collaboration between business and IT participants are becoming important as organisations seek adaptive approaches to achieving data integration capabilities." The complete and complimentary Magic Quadrant report, published on 19 July 2018 and authored by Mark A. Beyer et al., is available at https://bit.ly/2A7IFka

Data virtualisation has become a critical delivery style for enterprises seeking modern integration platforms by enabling IT and business to coevolve.

Denodo's innovative data catalog capability facilitates metadata-driven integration, which we believe is consistent with Gartner's observation that "The biggest change in the market in 2018 is the shift from an anticipated future demand for metadata-driven solutions to a current market expectation that these solutions will be delivered as part of the data integration platform."

Denodo continues to expand the boundaries of its data integration capabilities through innovative features in Denodo 7.0, which combine to deliver a platform that is:

Business Friendly a revamped interface targets the specific needs of business users as well as IT users, enabling them to conduct business more quickly and easily;

Unmatched Speed support for in-memory multiple parallel processing pushes performance to a new level, increasing processing speeds as much as 4x greater than that of Denodo 6.0's already fast performance;

Powerfully Automated a series of tools and APIs that automate many processes across the data management lifecycle streamline administration efforts;

Cloud Ready availability on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure Marketplaces as well as on Docker enables multi-cloud, hybrid, and edge use cases;

Secure and Well-Governed a single point of control over the entire set of data assets owned by an organisation facilitates security and governance.

Gartner states that "Data and analytics leaders need to take an aggressive approach that creates an appropriate balance between data collection and data connection." (Modern Data Management Requires a Balance Between Collecting Data and Connecting to Data, Roxane Edjlali, Ted Friedman, 23 October 2017)

"We are thrilled to see Gartner note what we believe is continued elevation of data virtualisation as an important data integration style and, as a result, the movement of Denodo from the visionaries quadrant in the 2017 report into the challengers quadrant in the 2018 report," said Ravi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer at Denodo. "We feel that Gartner has raised the bar for all data integration players to support data virtualisation, and Denodo, as a leading data virtualisation vendor, has risen to meet this challenge with remarkable execution. We are committed to continuously advance our data integration technology by providing our Global 2000 customers with innovative capabilities that boost performance and lower costs like we did for Autodesk. That company was named a finalist for Best Data Management and Infrastructure in Gartner's 2017 Data Analytics Excellence Award."

