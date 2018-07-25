

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $555 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $146 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $568 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $2.49 billion from $2.26 billion last year.



Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $568 Mln. vs. $444 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 to $0.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.380 to $2.420 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.37 to $1.41 Full year revenue guidance: $9.800 - $9.880 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX