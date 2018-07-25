

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $454.0 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $350.3 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Ingersoll-Rand PLC reported adjusted earnings of $462.5 million or $1.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $4.36 billion from $3.91 billion last year.



Ingersoll-Rand PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $462.5 Mln. vs. $386.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.85 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q2): $4.36 Bln vs. $3.91 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX