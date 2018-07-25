

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $121 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $96 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $131 million or $1.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $1.82 billion from $1.60 billion last year.



Owens Corning earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $131 Mln. vs. $135 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q2): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX