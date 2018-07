NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' retail sales growth moderated in May, figures from the statistical service showed Wednesday.



The retail sales volume, excluding motor vehicles, climbed 4.5 percent year-over-year in May, slower than April's 5.9 percent rise.



During the first five months of this year, retail sales advanced 7.9 percent compared to the same period of 2017.



