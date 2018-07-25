

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced the company now estimates revenue for the full year 2018 to be in a range of $9.800 to $9.880 billion (compared to prior guidance of $9.750 to $9.900 billion), which versus the prior year period represents a growth range of approximately 8 to 9 percent on a reported basis and growth of approximately 6 to 7 percent on an organic basis excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and contribution of approximately 40 basis points from acquisitions. The company now estimates income on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.99 to $1.03 per share (compared to prior guidance of $0.90 to $0.94 per share) and continues to estimate adjusted earnings in a range of $1.37 to $1.41 per share.



For the third quarter of 2018, the company estimates sales to be in a range of $2.380 to $2.420 billion, which versus the prior year period represents a growth range of approximately 7 to 9 percent on a reported basis and a growth range of approximately 7 to 8 percent on an organic basis, excluding the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. The company estimates earnings on a GAAP basis in a range of $0.21 to $0.23 per share and adjusted earnings, in a range of $0.33 to $0.35 per share.



For the second-quarter, adjusted earnings per share was $0.41, compared to $0.32 a year ago. Sales were $2.490 billion, a growth of 10.3 percent on a reported basis, 8.6 percent on an operational basis and 7.9 percent on an organic basis.



